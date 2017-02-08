The Rachel Maddow Show 02/08/17

Schumer slams Gorsuch condemnation of Trump as weak

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about his feeling that Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, was too meek in his condemnation of Trump's attack on the judiciary. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

