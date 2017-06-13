The Rachel Maddow Show 06/13/17

Schumer: Republicans hiding health bill because they're ashamed

Chuck Schumer, top Senate Democrat, talks with Rachel Maddow about why Republicans are hiding the drafting of their version of an Obamacare replacement. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dems fuming over Sessions' refusal to answer questions
3 hours 43 min ago
Schumer: Republicans hiding health bill because they're ashamed
53 min 45 sec ago
Cory Booker: Sessions should not be attorney general
2 hours 32 min ago
Warren grills Republican on secret health care bill
1 hour 53 min ago
Trump friend on Mueller: ‘He’s out to get the president’
4 hours 21 min ago
Matthews: There's something of a monarchy about Trump
Hayes: Why did 3 Trump associates lie about Kislyak?
How Republicans used an ATM to hide from reporters
Report: Russian cyber attacks found in 39 states
Attorney General Sessions and Sen. Wyden have testy exchange on recusal concerns

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL