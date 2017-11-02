The Rachel Maddow Show 11/02/17

Schumer on Sessions Russia testimony: Perjury would be looked at

Senator Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about Jeff Sessions' ever-evolving story about contacts with Russia, and protecting Robert Mueller's Trump Russia investigation from Trump supporters who would derail it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

