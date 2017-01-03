The Rachel Maddow Show 01/03/17

Schumer: Hard right's embrace of Trump 'will make him a failure'

Senator Chuck Schumer, the new top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, talks with Rachel Maddow about how ideologues are manipulating Donald Trump, and the error of Trump antagonizing U.S. intelligence agencies. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: House GOP reverses course following ethics fiasco
Trump biographer thrown out of Trump golf course
3 hours 19 min ago
Protesters arrested in Sen. Sessions' office
3 hours 13 min ago
VP Biden welcomes new Senate class
4 hours 38 min ago
Ford CEO gives 'vote of confidence' to Trump
9 hours 26 min ago
Ryan wins speakership with only 1 defection
7 hours 24 min ago
Did Donald Trump commit treason?
Andrea Mitchell: 'Anxiety' precedes Inauguration Day
8 hours 58 min ago
What Obama has accomplished in the White House
17 hours 38 min ago
After backlash, House GOP won't gut ethics office

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL