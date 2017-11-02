The Rachel Maddow Show 11/02/17

Schumer: GOP tax bill stinks like a dead fish

Senator Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about the problems he sees in the new Republican tax bill, the right wing's faux concern about deficits, and the GOP's twisted idea of bipartisanship. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senators demand Sessions explain testimony discrepancies
2 hours 20 min ago
Sessions rejected Papadopolous proposal for Trump-Putin meeting
6 hours 56 min ago
Sen. Warren: Here's how the DNC should move forward
5 hours 46 min ago
Sen. Franken: I have a lot of questions for Sessions
3 hours 43 min ago
Iraq war vet Rep.: John Kelly 'not honorable'
2 hours 12 min ago
Fmr. Pence spokesman: WH not concerned about ex-aide
Report: Manafort indictment reveals link to Russia organized crime
Details of GOP tax plan revealed
Rep. Brady: GOP tax plan will benefit every American
Is Trump really hiring the 'best' people?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL