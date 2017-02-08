The Rachel Maddow Show 02/08/17

Schumer: GOP 'lost their cool' when Warren read King letter

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about Senate Majority Leader Mich McConnell using an obscure parliamentary trick to get Senator Elizabeth Warren to stop reading a letter by Coretta Scott King about the racism of Senator Jeff Sessions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

MaddowBlog: Trump takes on Nordstroms over Ivanka’s deal

