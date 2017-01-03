The Rachel Maddow Show 01/03/17

Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' Supreme Court seat

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about the Senate Republicans' radical refusal to allow President Obama to name a Supreme Court justice, and how Democrats plan to treat Donald Trump's nominee. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: House GOP reverses course following ethics fiasco
Trump biographer thrown out of Trump golf course
3 hours 18 min ago
Protesters arrested in Sen. Sessions' office
3 hours 12 min ago
VP Biden welcomes new Senate class
4 hours 37 min ago
Ford CEO gives 'vote of confidence' to Trump
9 hours 25 min ago
Ryan wins speakership with only 1 defection
7 hours 23 min ago
Did Donald Trump commit treason?
Andrea Mitchell: 'Anxiety' precedes Inauguration Day
8 hours 57 min ago
What Obama has accomplished in the White House
17 hours 37 min ago
After backlash, House GOP won't gut ethics office

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL