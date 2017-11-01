The Rachel Maddow Show 11/01/17

Schiff: Trump Russia collusion plain, if not criminal (yet)

Congressman Adam Schiff talks with Rachel Maddow about the case for collusion between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign as has been established so far by press reporter, court filings and admissions by members of the campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ari Melber to Zuckerberg: Whose side are you on?
5 hours 5 min ago
How Schiff just answered Trump-Russia collusion question
3 hours 29 min ago
Lawrence: John Kelly has lost the benefit of the doubt
1 hour 37 min ago
Blumenthal: We’ll see more indictments soon
5 hours 56 min ago
How Trump reacted to the NYC terror attack vs. others
3 hours 48 min ago
Inside the turmoil at the White House
3 hours 30 min ago
Facebook exec: We saw pro-Russian actors on site in 2015
Tracking the Trump-Papadopoulos timeline
Federal charges filed against NYC terror suspect
Is Bannon advising Trump to attack Mueller?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL