The Rachel Maddow Show 03/07/17

Schiff seeks Trump dossier author testimony

Congressman Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about the upcoming public hearing into the Russian interference into the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

