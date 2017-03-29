The Rachel Maddow Show 03/29/17

Schiff: Questions about Nunes hurt investigation's credibility

Congressman Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about how recent antics by Chairman Nunes have stalled the committee's progress on the investigation into ties between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

