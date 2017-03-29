The Rachel Maddow Show 03/29/17

Schiff presses for public hearing for Yates

Congressman Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about resistance by Chairman Devin Nunes to hear from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and the priorities of Democrats on the committee. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

