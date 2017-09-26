The Rachel Maddow Show 09/26/17

Schiff: A lot more work to do on Russian use of social media

Congressman Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the investigation into Russia's use of social media to interfere in the American democratic process is advancing.

