The Rachel Maddow Show 01/03/17
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
Senator Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow about how most Americans do not subscribe to Republican ideology, and how Democrats how to mobilize popular support against the Republican agenda. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Schumer: 'I think we can really nail' Trump
Schumer: Trump captured by hard right
Democrats plan nationwide resistance to Trump
Schumer: Trump 'being really dumb' on intel
Schumer expects battle over SCOTUS seat
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
Trump camp botches trade rep announcement
Trump business entanglements survive scandal
House GOP moves to end ethics oversight
Sanders most booked on Sunday shows in 2016
Obama doles out punishment to Putin's Russia
Next move against Russia likely not so public
Democrats seek to reset GOP gerrymandering
Happy New Year from The Rachel Maddow Show!
Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84
Can’t spell “transition” without two I’s
The “food stamp fraud” farce
Taking credit where credit is NOT due
Democrats consider giving Republicans a...
