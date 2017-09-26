The Rachel Maddow Show 09/26/17
San Juan mayor: 'This is a big S.O.S. for anybody out there'
Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of Puerto Rico's capital city, San Juan, talks with Rachel Maddow about the desperate situation in her city and in Puerto Rico broadly, and expresses her frustration with an administration that is slow to deploy eager helpers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
San Juan mayor: 'This is a big S.O.S.'
Trump, GOP failing again on ACA repeal
Manafort working against US mission in Iraq
Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice
Trump dangerous bellicosity raises war risk
Protest arrests at Health care repeal hearing
Americans in Puerto Rico beg for federal help
DHS begins notifying states of Russian hacks
Post-Maria flooding strains Puerto Rico
GOP health bill protesters make it personal
Manafort role in attack on Marines examined
Manafort has history of working against U.S.
Pence fundraising not going to own lawyer
Trump staffs government with political favors
Trump finds others to pay family legal bills
Grassley runs into conflict with Mueller
Democrats eye stall tactic on GOP health bill
Following the path from Manafort to Mueller
Manafort sought to exploit his campaign role
Puerto Rico powerless, flooded after storm
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Rachel Maddow
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
San Juan mayor: 'This is a big S.O.S.'
Moore defeats Trump-backed Strange: AP
Bill Moyers on Trump, NFL: 'This is an...
Kimmel thanks Sen. Collins: 'This bill is...
Lawrence: The stories Trump is using the...
Americans in Puerto Rico beg for federal help
Little Rock Nine helped by President...
Trump rhetoric puts White House in a box
Protest arrests at Health care repeal hearing
Trump dangerous bellicosity raises war risk
Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice
Manafort working against US mission in Iraq
Trump, GOP failing again on ACA repeal
Barnicle: This weekend was inordinately...
Kluwe: Trump degrades presidency "every...
Rhoden on NFL protest: "This is about...
Kluwe: Un-American to say NFL players...
Is there a racial component to Trump's...
Rep. Swalwell: Trump is "perilously close"...
Fmr. NFL Player: Trump "detrimental" to...
Politics
Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in...
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but...
Trump crowd chants 'Lock her up!' 319 days...
Trump hits McCain, Kaepernick, North Korea...
DHS begins notifying states of Russian hacks
Katy Tur: Trump wants to be liked
What Facebook's latest move on Russia ads...
Sean Spicer's copious note-taking could be...
Fmr. Watergate attorney: Mueller may be...
Feds reportedly monitored Manafort after...
Katy Tur's new book 'Unbelievable' details...
Did Manafort try to profit from Russia off...
Mueller seeks a long list of Trump docs in...
Newly revealed Russia interactions at top...
Manafort sought to exploit his campaign role
Team Manafort responds to reports the Feds...
Manafort indictment may have already happened
Trump retweets video of himself hitting...
Fmr. federal attorney: Mueller has Team...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: Who raised the people that boo John...
Trump tweets about missile test that didn...
Redford: I hope Americans start to pay...
Breaking down the Alabama Senate primary
Senator co-sponsors legislation for...
Kasich: I think we will get through this...
Does health collapse speak to GOP lack of...
Puerto Rico governor: We need more help
Split grows inside GOP over what to do on...
Congressman explains why he's leaving DC
Monday headlines: Biden, Puerto Rico,...
Kushner used private email for official...
Look at Trump's actions on North Korea,...
'Affordability,' the goal of health reform...
Trump's feuds all about win, not ideology:...
'I hope McConnell sees the votes aren't...
Barnicle: This weekend was inordinately...
Joe breaks down Trump's 'inane, offensive'...
Mellencamp on music, activism in the Trump...
What Facebook's latest move on Russia ads...