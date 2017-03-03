The Rachel Maddow Show 03/03/17

Russian's travel examined for ties to Trump

David Cay Johnston, founder of DCReport.org, talks with Rachel Maddow about journalistic investigations into the coinciding travels of Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev and the Donald Trump campaign during the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: Trump admin. plans expanded family immigrant detention
Inside Pence’s private email use as governor
6 hours 58 min ago
Sen. King: The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi
17 hours 54 min ago
Sen. Paul: Russia issue 'political witch hunt'
8 hours 14 min ago
Can N.C. Gov. make good on bathroom bill repeal promise?
8 hours 16 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar, Senate Dems call for Sessions to testify
Trump tweets old photo of Schumer with Putin, demands probe
Dem Sen. says Sessions should be questioned under oath
Did Donald Trump just sink Jeff Sessions?
FBI not cooperating with House on Russia case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL