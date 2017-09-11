The Rachel Maddow Show 09/11/17

Russian politician: US intel slept as Russia elected US president

Rachel Maddow rounds up some of the day's major headlines, including news of a Russian parliamentarian saying on a TV show that U.S. intelligence "slept through" Russia electing the U.S. president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hillary 2020? Clinton says she isn't running again
1 hour 4 min ago
Tropical Depression Irma: Storm downgraded after wreaking havoc
1 hour 57 min ago
Report: Some Trump lawyers wanted Kushner out over Russia probe
2 hours 43 min ago
Florida Republican laughs at EPA chief on climate change
4 hours 35 min ago
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to 9/11 families
1 hour 41 min ago
Devastation across Caribbean in wake of Hurricane Irma
Bannon: Firing Comey was the biggest mistake
Undocumented workers will help rebuild after hurricanes
Trump, FLOTUS lead moment of silence on 9/11 anniversary
Top White House aides get lawyers for Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL