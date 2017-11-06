The Rachel Maddow Show 11/06/17

Russian lawyer: Trump Jr offered potential deal for Clinton dirt

Henry Meyer, senior government reporter based on Moscow for Bloomberg News, talks with Rachel Maddow about his interview with Natalia Veselnitskaya and her claim that Donald Trump Jr. offered a potential deal on Russian sanctions in exchange for Hillary Clinton dirt. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

