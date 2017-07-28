The Rachel Maddow Show 07/28/17

Russian Kaspersky Labs faces new scrutiny, suspicion

Richard Engel talks with Eugene Kaspersky, whose Kaspersky Labs anti-virus software is widely used around the world, including the United States, and who has come under increasing scrutiny and suspicion for his ties to Russian intelligence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

