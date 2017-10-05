The Rachel Maddow Show 10/05/17

Russian Kaspersky anti-virus software eyed in serious NSA breach

Kaspersky Lab software, long feared to be a conduit for Russian hackers is believed to have been just that in a break of NSA secrets. Shane Harris, national security reporter for the Wall Street Journal, discusses with Rachel Maddow. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

