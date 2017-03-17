The Rachel Maddow Show 03/17/17

Russian hacks were 'unprecedented intrusion'

Glen Caplin, former senior national spokesman for the Hillary Clinton campaign, joins Rachel Maddow to explain how the campaign tried to deal with Russian hacking prior to the election, and some of the lessons future campaigns should learn.

