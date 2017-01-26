The Rachel Maddow Show 01/26/17

Russia treason arrest seen as tacit corroboration of US intel

Rachel Maddow reports on concerns about Russia's influence over Donald Trump, and the likelihood that Russia's arrests of FSB members for treason is confirmation of some part of recent U.S. intelligence releases about Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Booker: Trump is 'a repeated liar and propagandist'
3 hours 29 min ago
Mexican President cancels visit with Trump
10 hours 58 min ago
Trump favors torture and 'taking the oil'
3 hours 9 min ago
Boston Mayor: 'If people want to live here, they'll live here'
6 hours 48 min ago
After retreat, how will GOP Congress work with Trump?
6 hours 26 min ago
Inside Tulsi Gabbard’s meeting with Assad in Syria
Tribe pledges to stop Trump's actions on Dakota pipeline
Could Trump's first foreign policy test be N. Korea?
Is Trump's job plan 'trickle-down' all over again?
Connecticut Gov. Malloy: We're going to protect people

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL