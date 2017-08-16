The Rachel Maddow Show 08/16/17

Russia still helping Trump, hacked mail story suggests

Rachel Maddow looks at the timeline of a Trump-promoted, hacked e-mail-driven conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton collusion with Ukraine as it made its way through the White House, a Russian web site, and Fox News on its way to Trump supporters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Who are the people who rallied in Charlottesville?
2 hours 9 min ago
Chuck Todd: The president has lost his moral authority
5 hours 42 min ago
Col. Wilkerson: We may see GOP commit suicide
2 hours 23 min ago
Trump officials dodge questions about President's comments
3 hours 22 min ago
Frederick Douglass: How to deal with 'treacherous president'
2 hours 1 min ago
Fmr. diplomat: 'This president dirties people close to him'
Matthews: Republicans aren't standing up to Trump
Historian: We must confront 'vanilla-ISIS terrorists' on the right
Ruhle: CEOs had decided to quit Trump’s council prior to tweet
Counter-protester: Alt-right came with 'intention' of starting trouble

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL