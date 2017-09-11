The Rachel Maddow Show 09/11/17

Russia scoops US media on Trump White House meeting, again

Rachel Maddow reports on Donald Trump meeting with new Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov in the White House, but not telling U.S. press about it until it was already reported by Russian state media. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

