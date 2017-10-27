The Rachel Maddow Show 10/27/17

Russia charges cast U.S. attorney Boente resignation in new light

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about what might be inferred from the surprise resignation of U.S. attorney Dana Boente at the same time as reports of the first charges in the Robert Mueller's Trump Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

