The Rachel Maddow Show 09/27/17

Right-wing, anti-refugee fake news terrorizes American town

Caitlin Dickerson, national immigration reporter for The New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about how right-wing media, aided by Russian accounts, whipped a local story into an anti-immigrant, anti-Islam fake news crisis that terrorized residents of an Idaho town.

