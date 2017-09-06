The Rachel Maddow Show 09/06/17

Reversing denials, Facebook admits Russia-tied election ad buy

Rachel Maddow looks back at the months of denials from Facebook that Russia was using their platform to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and notes that their admission to the contrary today is not only vindication for reporters but a new criminal matter for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to consider. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

