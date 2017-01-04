The Rachel Maddow Show 01/04/17

Resistance to Donald Trump begins to grow with local roots

Rachel Maddow looks at examples of a burgeoning anti-Trump movement taking shape with local, grassroots organizing, in some ways mirroring the tea party's anti-Obama movement. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dems tell GOP: Don't 'Make America Sick Again'
2 hours 39 min ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
1 hour 45 min ago
Sen. GOPers prepared to kill special Russia hacking probe
Sources: Sen. Coats is Trump's leading DNI candidate
7 hours 28 min ago
200,000 expected at Women's March on Washington
3 hours 6 min ago
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
If Obamacare is repealed, what replaces it?
Senate sets confirmation hearings for next week
Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' SCOTUS seat
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL