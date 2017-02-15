The Rachel Maddow Show 02/15/17

Resistance organizes against Trump-ordered deportations

Christina Jiminez, co-founder of United We Dream, talks with Rachel Maddow about the Here To Stay movement to protect immigrants from deportation under Donald Trump's new executive orders.

Mika: This looks like the steps leading to total meltdown

