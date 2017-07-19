The Rachel Maddow Show 07/19/17

Resignation watch: Trump lashes Sessions, Justice officials

Rachel Maddow reports on a New York Times interview of Donald Trump in which Trump expresses his dissatisfaction with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other Justice Department officials, raising the question of whether any of them will resign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

