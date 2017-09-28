The Rachel Maddow Show 09/28/17

Republicans to put Russian bank lawyer in coveted DoJ position

Rachel Maddow reports on Brian Benczkowski being voted through the Senate Judiciary Committee to lead the Justice Department’s criminal division despite little relevant experience and having worked for a Russian bank tied to the Trump Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White House to probe private email use
3 hours 33 min ago
GOP tax plan would massively benefit Trump family
3 hours 44 min ago
Tom Price’s private flights cost taxpayers over $1 million
4 hours 9 min ago
Sen. Murphy: GOP embrace of Roy Moore is 'abhorrent'
4 hours 23 min ago
Trump's Tax plan: a win for the rich?
5 hours 27 min ago
Matthews: Trump says he had vote to end Obamacare... Not true
NBC: Officials admit Trump was slow on Puerto Rico
The anti-corruption law that could be key to Russia probe
Twitter efforts to fight Russian accounts called ‘inadequate’
Poll: 56 percent don't think Donald Trump is fit to serve

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL