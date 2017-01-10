The Rachel Maddow Show 01/10/17

Republicans forced to postpone some Trump nominee hearings

Rachel Maddow reports on protests and pushback against a Republican effort to rush Donald Trump's cabinet nominees through confirmation hearings, and the postponements that have been necessary for some nominees to be more thoroughly vetted. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

