The Rachel Maddow Show 02/08/17

Republican actions on race are no accident

Rachel Maddow traces some of the recent strains of racism within the Republican Party and its overlap with new Donald Trump hires and notes that what may appear like political gaffes to most Americans actually fit a broader, deliberate theme. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

MaddowBlog: Trump takes on Nordstroms over Ivanka's deal

