The Rachel Maddow Show 05/18/17

Reported Trump pressure on Comey to deny investigation improper

Matt Miller, former Department of Justice spokesperson, talks with Rachel Maddow about the rules surrounding the kind of pressure Donald Trump is reported to have put on James Comey and the responsibility Comey had to report it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Source: Pence was kept in dark about Flynn problems
NYT: Comey recounted inappropriate pressure from Trump
1 hour 34 min ago
Trump: Russia investigation is a 'witch hunt'
6 hours 15 min ago
Chris Matthews: Denial is the Trump game plan
2 hours 35 min ago
Why can't Trump quit Mike Flynn?
2 hours 16 min ago
Former CIA Acting Director: Trump putting U.S. in jeopardy
Trump’s bodyguard reveals Mattis’ phone number
Trump says he may pick a new FBI Director by Friday
Murphy: It's 'clear as day' Trump planned to fire Comey before Dep. AG memo
What is the role of a special counsel?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL