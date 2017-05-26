The Rachel Maddow Show 05/26/17

Reported concealment by Kushner of Russia contact raises alarm

Ken Dilanian, NBC News national security reporter, talks with Ari Melber about why the reports that Jared Kushner sought a secret communication channel with the Kremlin is a game-changer in coverage of the Trump-Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Kushner proposed secret channel to Kremlin
3 hours 41 min ago
Trump White House readies ‘war room’ for Russia probe
5 hours 12 min ago
Panetta: Russians 'very successful' in undermining FBI credibility
6 hours 36 min ago
Senate Intel Committee requests Trump campaign docs
4 hours 17 min ago
Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to NATO: Trump's visit the 'worst' in decades
7 hours 31 min ago
Joe: 'My party is going straight to hell'
What’s really going on with U.S. sanctions on Russia?
What does it mean that FBI is eyeing Kushner?
Clinton hints Trump's presidency will end like Nixon
Maddow: Did Comey really ask for more 'resources?'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL