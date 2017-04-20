The Rachel Maddow Show 04/20/17

Report shows high level Russian role in 2016 election meddling

Rachel Maddow relays a Reuters report that a Vladimir Putin-linked think tank drafted strategy papers for Russian interference in the 2016 US election. Donald Trump has failed to deliver on his promise to deliver a report on Russia's 2016 cyber attack. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

