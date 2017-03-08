The Rachel Maddow Show 03/08/17

Rep Swalwell makes case for independent Trump Russia inquiry

Congressman Eric Swalwell, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about his advocacy for an independent commission to investigate Donald Trump's ties to Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

