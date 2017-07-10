The Rachel Maddow Show 07/10/17

Rep Schiff on potential criminality in Trump Russia collusion

Congressman Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about which aspects of the Trump Russia collusion investigation have the potential for criminality beyond mere scandal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

