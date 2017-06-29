The Rachel Maddow Show 06/29/17

Rep Lee sees Authorization of Force repeal take a step forward

Congresswoman Barbara Lee talks with Rachel Maddow about her years-long effort to get Congress to reconsider its authorization of the use of force finally seeing some significant bipartisan support with the passage of her amendment in the House Appropriations Committee today. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report links GOP operative to Flynn, Russian hackers
4 hours 29 min ago
Sanders: House health care bill the worst bill 'I have ever seen'
3 hours 55 min ago
Lawrence on Trump and 'the women he hates'
2 hours 26 min ago
Trump allies work to smear FBI, discredit Russia investigation
3 hours 3 min ago
Why the GOP owns Donald Trump, tweets and all
4 hours 13 min ago
Matthews: Who's Secretary of State? Tillerson or Kushner?
Sen. Collins: ‘Disappointed and dismayed’ by Trump tweet
Chris Hayes really loves pro wrestling’s newest villain
Nicolle: GOP will be linked with misogyny if no one confronts Trump
Congress reacts to Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ tweets

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL