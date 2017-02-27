The Rachel Maddow Show 02/27/17
Remnick: Buyers remorse in Moscow over Trump
David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, talks with Rachel Maddow about the recent history of Russia's relationship with the United States and the role of Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Remnick: Buyers remorse in Moscow over Trump
Wilbur Ross at nexus of Trump Russian deal
White House denials raise new questions
Trump mysteries less odd from Russia vantage
Trump admin spikes report that undercuts ban
GOP intel chairs push media for Trump: WaPo
Trump spins media with GOP intel chairs: WaPo
Trump's loose talk a clean-up chore for staff
Sometimes politicians make news at town halls
Is the Trump admin stupid or nefarious?
Trump indifference reckless, dangerous
Pruitt mails show lobbyists seeking puppet
Montana GOP chair afraid of too much voting
GOP balks at cheaper way to reach more voters
Texas sheriff rejects deportation role
Kitchen table issues blur red/blue divide
Tonight! One month since 'American carnage'
Democrats see new zeal among new candidates
CIA analyst quits at Trump disdain for intel
FEC commissioner resigns citing 'dysfunction'
