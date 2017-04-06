The Rachel Maddow Show 04/06/17

Strike puts Assad, Russia on notice regarding chemical attacks

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, talks with Rachel Maddow about Russia's likely reaction to U.S. strikes in Syria and Russia's apparent failure to secure Syrian chemical weapons. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. launches missiles at Syria after chemical attack
3 hours 7 min ago
Trump: Attack in 'vital national security interest' of U.S.
Marco Rubio: This was not a symbolic strike
2 hours 10 min ago
Schiff: 'None of what we're doing in Syria is authorized'
2 hours 43 min ago
Syrian TV characterized missile strike as 'American aggression'
HRC called for attack on airfield hours before strike
McCain: Trump 'clearly being tested' by Putin in Syria
Jared Kushner: Trump's new Mr. Fix-It
What's the political impact of the nuclear option?
Joe: What the WH did is worse than firing Bannon

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL