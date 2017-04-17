The Rachel Maddow Show 04/17/17

Real Trump anti-immigrant plan seen in arrests of innocents

Joy-Ann Reid contrasts the Donald Trump White House explanations of its priorities for deportation with reports of arrests for deportation of mothers of American children with no criminal records. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse

