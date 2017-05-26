The Rachel Maddow Show 05/26/17

Rate of bad news puts Trump at disadvantage in Russia scandal

Jill Wine-Banks, former Watergate special prosecutor, talks with Ari Melber about how technology and social media have changed the pace of news since Watergate, putting Donald Trump at a disadvantage trying to control the Trump-Russia story. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Kushner proposed secret channel to Kremlin
4 hours 8 min ago
Trump White House readies ‘war room’ for Russia probe
5 hours 40 min ago
Panetta: Russians 'very successful' in undermining FBI credibility
7 hours 4 min ago
Senate Intel Committee requests Trump campaign docs
4 hours 45 min ago
Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to NATO: Trump's visit the 'worst' in decades
7 hours 59 min ago
Joe: 'My party is going straight to hell'
What’s really going on with U.S. sanctions on Russia?
What does it mean that FBI is eyeing Kushner?
Clinton hints Trump's presidency will end like Nixon
Maddow: Did Comey really ask for more 'resources?'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL