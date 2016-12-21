The Rachel Maddow Show 12/21/16

Rash twitter rants, skipping intel briefings a bad mix for Trump

Rachel Maddow shows how Donald Trump exposes himself to the risk of humiliation by forgoing the Presidential Daily Brief for intelligence advice from Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, and then firing off rash tweets. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway named counselor to the president
8 hours 44 min ago
Trump picks Sean Spicer as Press Secretary
3 hours 40 min ago
Jeh Johnson: 'You can't deport 11 million'
19 hours 44 min ago
Trump Dr.: 'If something happens, it happens'
18 hours 4 min ago
NC Rep. on HB2: We will keep fighting
7 hours 6 min ago
ACA enrollment spikes as GOP plans repeal
Rep. to GOP: Don't mistake margin for mandate
More GOP'ers favor Putin than Obama: poll
Trump still defensive over popular vote loss
Joe: GOP won't win 2020 if ACA is repealed

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL