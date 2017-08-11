The Rachel Maddow Show 08/11/17

Rare look at Trump bookkeeping: 'Extraordinary flim-flammery'

Rachel Maddow looks at the few times authorities have looked at Donald Trump's financial bookkeeping and why that explains Trump's apparently anxiety over the possibility that Special Counsel Mueller's investigation will include Trump's finances. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

