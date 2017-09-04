The Rachel Maddow Show 09/04/17

Racists saw early opportunity in Trump presidency

Rachel Maddow revisits a racist rally that took place shortly after Donald Trump's election victory at which attendees shouted, "Hail Trump!" in celebration of their expectations of the advancement of their racist cause. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Where does the Russia investigation go from here?
3 hours 22 min ago
Trump ends summer with record low approval ratings
3 hours 54 min ago
Racists saw early opportunity in Trump presidency
2 hours 37 min ago
Congress returns to shutdown threat
1 hour 54 min ago
Can Trump get a legislative victory in September?
3 days 9 hours ago
What's next for Bannon?
Is the Mueller probe a ‘fishing expedition?’
Joe on Trump's message to Congress: 'Good luck'
Trump leaning toward ending DACA with 6-month delay
Inside Mueller's showdown with the Bush White House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL