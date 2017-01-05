The Rachel Maddow Show 01/05/17

Rachel Maddow: 'Greta is great!'

Rachel Maddow welcomes Greta Van Susteren to MSNBC and congratulates her on the launch of her new show, "For the Record with Greta,” which will air weeknights at 6pm ET from Washington, D.C. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

