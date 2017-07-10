The Rachel Maddow Show 07/10/17

Questions of Trump Russia collusion gain new specificity

Rachel Maddow rounds up the latest reporting on connections between the Donald Trump campaign and Russian interference efforts, including breaking news that Donald Trump, Jr. was informed in an e-mail that the Russian government was behind information being delivered by a Russia lawyer at an upcoming meeting. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

