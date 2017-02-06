The Rachel Maddow Show 02/06/17

Questions of accuracy dog Trump SCOTUS pick Gorsuch biography

Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent for Slate, debates with Rachel Maddow the significance of questionable claims of charity work in the biography of Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

