The Rachel Maddow Show 01/06/17

Putin resented Clinton for calling out his rigged election

Rachel Maddow reports on the findings in the U.S. intelligence report on Russia that Vladimir Putin sought to undermine Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election because he blames her for fomenting unrest in Russia after he rigged his own election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Florida Sen. Nelson: Airport gunman carrying military ID
9 hours 6 min ago
Report: Russia tried to help Trump by hurting Clinton
Matthews: 'It is a grim night'
4 hours 13 min ago
Who's going to pay for the wall? You are.
2 hours 55 min ago
Witness: 'He was shooting people in the head'
9 hours 25 min ago
Eyewitness: Shooter was 'quiet the whole time'
Greta Van Susteren to begin show on MSNBC
Kerry: My 'inner Joe Biden' will come out after Jan 20
The legacy of Michelle Obama
Trump tweets about 'Apprentice' before intel meeting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

© NBC UNIVERSAL