The Rachel Maddow Show 03/08/17

Putin animosity for Clinton stems from role at State Department

Rachel Maddow reviews the case that Russian President Vladimir Putin developed his disdain for Hillary Clinton when she, as secretary of state, criticized the legitimacy of his election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

